TI Trust Inc. Invests $448,000 in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.82.

GWW stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $307.65. 185,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,714. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

