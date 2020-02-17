TI Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 14,211 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,339,000.

EEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,095,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

