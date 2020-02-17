TI Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

