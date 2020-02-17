ThoreCoin Price Down 1.8% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $162.35 million and approximately $128,010.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $1,872.84 or 0.19427617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

