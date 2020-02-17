THEKEY Price Up 3% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $23,915.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, LATOKEN and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

