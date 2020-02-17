The Hackett Group (HCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $15.62 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.