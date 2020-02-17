The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 448,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,547 in the last ninety days.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

