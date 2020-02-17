Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 644 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHL. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.