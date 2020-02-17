Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Preferred Bank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at $516,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.