Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $342,000 in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Safehold by 918.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $2,320,650.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 229,350 shares of company stock worth $10,865,496. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safehold stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

