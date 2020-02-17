Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 623 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Century Communities worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $5,702,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 172,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of CCS opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. Century Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

