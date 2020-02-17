Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives $422.90 Average PT from Analysts

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $409.90.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

TSLA stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $800.03. 15,631,446 shares of the company traded hands. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,425,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

