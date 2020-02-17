Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.64.

TPX opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

