TELUS’s (TU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.43.

TELUS stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TELUS’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17th.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

