Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,990,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 244,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,496 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

