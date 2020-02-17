Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERIC. Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.14.

ERIC stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

