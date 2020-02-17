Telcoin Market Cap Reaches $12.30 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and $44,925.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00481006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $629.60 or 0.06375284 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00066608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029221 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009990 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

