Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,405,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,817,000 after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after buying an additional 238,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after buying an additional 73,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

