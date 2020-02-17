Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 74,878 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,878 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADS traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.83. 1,280,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,308. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $182.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

