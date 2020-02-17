Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $8.58 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $4.01 on Monday, reaching $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 679,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,803. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

