Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $6.82 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410,982 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 119,027 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

CPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 9,078,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,024,216. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $657.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

