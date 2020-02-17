Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.25 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $74.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

