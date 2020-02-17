Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UGI were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of UGI by 3,301.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 396,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.70. 807,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,884. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

