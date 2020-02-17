Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.68. 439,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,413. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average of $206.56. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

