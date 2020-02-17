Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 32,445 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.32. 2,796,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

