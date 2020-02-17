Tatro Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJK remained flat at $$23.88 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.