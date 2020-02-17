Tatro Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

SCHD traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. 821,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,067. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

