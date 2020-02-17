Tatro Capital LLC Buys Shares of 175,814 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after buying an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after buying an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,282,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,892,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,202. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

