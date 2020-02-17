Tatro Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,229 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.97. 258,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

