Tatro Capital LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 53,970 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353,358 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. 737,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $42.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

