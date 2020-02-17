Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Target has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Target to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $116.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.52. Target has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.