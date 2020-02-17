Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.79.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,778 shares of company stock worth $20,217,001. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

