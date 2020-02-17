Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 244,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,343,135.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $256,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,536. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

