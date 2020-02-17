Synovus Financial Corp Sells 469 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $380.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,116. The firm has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.