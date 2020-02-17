Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.88. 219,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,335. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

