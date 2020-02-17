Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 221,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,120,000 after buying an additional 100,205 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.88 on Monday. 1,912,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

