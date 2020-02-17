Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 332,721 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,239.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 125,187 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $202,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,918 shares of company stock worth $15,623,946. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 298,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,177. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,553.00, a P/E/G ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

