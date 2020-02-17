Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,811. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

