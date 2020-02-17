Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.36 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 206,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,227. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

