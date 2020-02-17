Synovus Financial Corp Buys 230 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,269,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71,947 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 902,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,099.2% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 68,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,418 shares of company stock worth $14,719,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.