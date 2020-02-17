Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,064 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,369. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

