Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 759 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,980,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ITT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. 1,420,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $615,125. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

