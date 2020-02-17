Swiss National Bank Sells 133,461 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,461 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $44,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $453,323,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $67,689,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2,799.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 180,509 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,446. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $73.63 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

