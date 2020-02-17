Swiss National Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $36,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.59. 1,122,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

