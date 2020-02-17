Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,453,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $37,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $28.11. 4,269,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,040. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

