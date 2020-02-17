Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $46,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

NetApp stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,978. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

