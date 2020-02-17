Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 226,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $38,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 796,389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 7,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 260,888 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2,736.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 500.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 98,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,824 shares of company stock valued at $33,161,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.39. 1,182,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $246.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.73 and a beta of 0.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

