Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $41,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in FMC by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in FMC by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their target price on FMC from to in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.47. 588,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,740. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

