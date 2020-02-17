Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $39,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REG traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

