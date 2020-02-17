Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $42,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,345,000 after buying an additional 48,161 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,365,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,236,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after buying an additional 277,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $137.07. 359,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,786. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

